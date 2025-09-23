Cologne/Bonn announces security contract and checkpoint redesign.

Cologne/Bonn Airport has awarded the contract for aviation security checks to Securitas following a Europe-wide tender process. The security service provider has been responsible for screening passengers and their baggage at the airport since 2021 and will continue to perform this task on behalf of the airport and under the supervision of the Federal Police for another five years, from January 1, 2026.

The airport took over the organization of passenger checks from the Federal Police at the beginning of the year and has been managing them independently ever since. This is the first time that the airport has put the security check service out to tender and awarded the contract itself. After Frankfurt and Berlin, Cologne/Bonn is the third airport in Germany to organize the control processes on its own.

The airport’s security checkpoint will also be renovated, with 11 lanes equipped with computed tomography (CT) screening technology by next summer. The entire security area will be redesigned in a €25m (US$29.5m) project. A family lane specially designed for children will also be available after the renovation.

The redesign of the security checkpoint is part of the airport’s Next Chapter program. This includes 18 new catering units (17 of which are already open), the renovation of the arrival and departure areas, the reopening of the hand luggage exit, furniture renewal and the implementation of modern lounge concepts for travelers and guests.

In related news, the TSA checkpoint has been upgraded as part of the Southwest Wyoming modernization plan