Smiths Detection wins ENAC certification for APIDS on Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX

Smiths Detection has received certification from the Italian Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC) for its iCmore Automatic Prohibited Items Detection System (APIDS) algorithm, covering use with OneTray and Cassioli trays on the Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX and Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX Model S screening systems, for deployment across all Italian airports.

The certification follows an independent technical evaluation by ENAC, which confirmed that both tray types deliver automatic detection performance equivalent to Smiths Detection’s SD3 reference tray. The SD3 tray recently received ECAC APIDS 1 approval.

The iCmore APIDS system uses AI to enable alarm-only image review, enabling screening operators to focus solely on images flagged for attention rather than reviewing every scan. For airports and aviation security operators in Italy, the certification is intended to support more efficient screening, higher passenger throughput and a smoother checkpoint experience while maintaining security standards.

Thomas van de Plassche, portfolio manager, automated detection, Smiths Detection, said, “This certification reflects the practical value of independent validation. By confirming that alternative tray configurations can be used with our screening systems while maintaining automatic detection performance, ENAC gives airports greater confidence and operational flexibility. Our focus remains on helping airports improve security performance, increase efficiency and deliver a smoother passenger journey while meeting strict regulatory requirements.”

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