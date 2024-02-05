Curie Technologies and TSA to test asset management and compliance software at US airports

Curie Technologies has announced that its petiteC enterprise asset management and compliance software will be tested at three US airports.

The company has already entered the demonstration planning process in conjunction with the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) Innovation Task Force (ITF).

The petiteC software enables security equipment owners and their service providers to automate enterprise asset management and compliance activities specific to the security sector. Whereas some generic asset and maintenance management solutions may automate processes for a single user group, petiteC connects relevant stakeholders in the security ecosystem through a universal tag and common data. In addition, petiteC automates quality assurance and compliance practices specific to the security domain.

“TSA owns and manages a significant amount of security equipment across the US, and we are interested in understanding how petiteC or a similar data management capability might assist with improvements in TSA operations”, said ITF Director J Matt Gilkeson.