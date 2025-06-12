Passenger survey shows success of Denver’s West Security Checkpoint

Denver International Airport’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ) quarterly survey results for customer satisfaction related to the security screening process have increased since the West Security Checkpoint opened in February 2024.

The score for “ease of going through security screening” improved to 4.2 out of 5, an increase of 13% from the time period leading up to the checkpoint opening, and the “waiting time: security screening” score improved to 4.18 out of 5, a 19% increase.

Nearly 400 airports worldwide participate in ASQ surveying, a service offered by Airports Council International (ACI) to arm airports with tools and expertise to measure and improve passenger satisfaction, business performance and airport service quality.

Denver’s overall satisfaction score is 4.06 out of 5 as of March 2025. The wider survey looks at the experience of arriving at the airport, the check-in process, security screening, border/passport control, the shopping and dining experience, the cleanliness and comfort of gate areas, wayfinding, wi-fi, cleanliness of bathrooms and the overall airport atmosphere.

