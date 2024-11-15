Denver starts work on new post-security area ahead of East Checkpoint opening

Denver International Airport (DEN) has begun construction activities that will result in the eventual permanent closure of A-Bridge Security and the conversion of Ansbacher Hall to a post-security area (a highly restricted portion of the airport that only ticketed passengers who have been screened by TSA or credentialed individuals may access). This will happen upon completion of the East Security Checkpoint, which is expected in the third quarter of 2025.

When the new post-security Ansbacher Hall opens with the East Checkpoint, travelers who have passed through screening in the West and East Checkpoints will have secure access to Concourse A via Ansbacher Hall and the A-Bridge so they can more easily and quickly access Concourse A without having to get on the train. The current Bridge Security will no longer be needed as passengers will have already been screened. Arriving passengers will also have the ability to pass through this new sterile corridor and will be able to exit near the West and East Checkpoints to baggage claim or ground transportation.

A separate pre-security corridor of Ansbacher Hall will run parallel to the secure corridor, providing access to the airport’s administrative office in the Airport Office Building. Concourse trains will continue to provide service between the terminal and all three concourses.

Once the East Security Checkpoint is complete, Denver International will have two new checkpoints with the latest technology.