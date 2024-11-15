Taipei Taoyuan International to install SITA check-in kiosks

Taipei Taoyuan International Airport (TPE) in Taiwan has contracted SITA to install its check-in kiosk solutions, enabling passengers to fly through the airport and on to their destination faster than ever before.

Streamlined check-in

Specifically, TPE has chosen SITA to provide its Local Departure Control System (LDCS), Common Use Terminal Equipment (CUTE) and Common Use Self-Service (CUSS) systems, including a full hardware refresh of 80 check-in kiosks to support all international flights in Terminals 1 and 2.

SITA has been a partner for TPE for over three decades, and this current deal will run until 2033. With the new check-in and baggage handling processes, TPE expects to reduce wait times and improve overall airport efficiency.

Passenger experience technology

Sumesh Patel, SITA APAC president, stated, “Our focus at SITA is to deliver technology solutions that help airport operators better manage their infrastructure in a way that is both optimal and makes the journey smoother for passengers. Airports around the world are facing challenges on many fronts, from staffing to efficiency, and improving the overall passenger experience. Taipei can become a pioneer in the Asian market in terms of digitalization and innovation, becoming an example for others in an ever-evolving travel industry.”

Nelson Wang, Taipei Airport operation committee chairman, added, “As part of our improvement program, the smart use of technology will maximize our existing infrastructure, and provide our passengers with a world-class experience while supporting our airline customers in managing their operations more efficiently. SITA‘s CUSS and CUTE systems are key to meeting our ambitions – from managing the flow of passengers through our terminals to making all of our passengers’ journeys smoother and more efficient.”

In related news, SITA and Idemia Public Security recently announced that they are to collaborate on the creation of the globally-recognized Digital Travel Ecosystem – an initiative to develop an open-to-all trust network that brings together industry players to improve the way passengers travel around the world. Click here to read the full story.