Dubai Airports signs royal declaration to eradicate wildlife trafficking

Dubai Airports, the operator of Dubai International Airport in the UAE, has pledged to eradicate wildlife trafficking by signing a declaration presented by Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, who is also the founder of The Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife Taskforce.

United for Wildlife (UfW) launched a Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regional chapter ahead of Prince William’s official visit to Dubai to enhance the regional response to the illegal wildlife trade.

This regional chapter will work with UfW’s international Financial and Transport Taskforces to share information and resources, strengthen existing partnerships and better respond to support local priorities.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Paul Griffiths, the CEO of Dubai Airports, said, “Wildlife trafficking is a global problem that is among the world’s five most lucrative crimes. As the operator of the busiest international airport in the world, Dubai Airports shares in the global responsibility to help stop the trade of illegal wildlife.

“Dubai is a strategic trade hub connecting all corners of the world. With Dubai Airports, DP World and Dubai Customs all joining this taskforce, we have the opportunity to play a significant role in the eradication of the illegal wildlife trade.

“As a member of the United for Wildlife Transport Taskforce, Dubai Airports is affirming our zero-tolerance policy regarding illegal wildlife trade and our commitment to working with taskforce partners around the world on information sharing and detection and the development and adoption of practical measures to address this critically important issue.

“We thank Prince William for his leadership in bringing together partners from all segments of society to help protect endangered species and end the trade of protected wildlife.”