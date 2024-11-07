Frankfurt to deploy 100 new passenger scanners

Fraport has contracted Rohde & Schwarz to install 100 new security scanners at Frankfurt Airport. The equipment will be used in existing security checkpoint lanes and in new checkpoints to be opened in the future. The scanners will be delivered over a period of three years.

Rohde & Schwarz will supply its R&S QPS201 scanner model, which uses millimeter-wave technology and AI-based algorithms to detect prohibited items while minimizing false alarm rates. The scanners are approved by the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC), the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and other national agencies.

Fraport is responsible for the organization, management and performance of aviation security checkpoints at Frankfurt Airport, which were transferred from the German Federal Police in 2023. Tasks under this contract also include the procurement of security equipment.