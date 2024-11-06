Schiphol to join forces with security companies for long-term collaboration

Schiphol is embarking on a phase of cooperation with security service providers by setting up new private limited companies with them. Under the initiative, Schiphol will own 25% of the shares in each new company, with the security company holding 75%.

The number of security companies operating at the Amsterdam airport will also be reduced from five to three. The three security companies will be chosen by way of a European tender, which is required by EU law for large contracts.

From November 4, 2024, security companies can register for the new Schiphol tender. Schiphol will then use selection criteria to decide which companies will be allowed to proceed to the next round. In February 2025, the selected companies will receive documents with the contract requirements. In September 2025, Schiphol will award the contracts to the three selected companies, with the contracted parties starting their security operations in February 2026.

The layout of work areas will be adjusted, in a move to reduce walking distances and give security officers more opportunities for varied work. The airport has recently implemented several changes in security services, such as better cooperation in recruiting staff, additional training, improved rest areas and more attention to the working conditions of employees. Schiphol believes that revision of the current working model is necessary to maintain these changes. The airport wants to focus on long-term contracts with security companies, aimed at close, transparent cooperation.