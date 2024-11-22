Ghana to deploy API-PNR system

Ascent Solutions, a subsidiary of Exeo Global, has signed an agreement with Rock Africa, the Ministry of Transport of Ghana and the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to develop and deploy an advanced passenger information and passenger name record system (API-PNR).

The API-PNR system is designed to enhance passenger processing and security, ensuring compliance with international aviation standards. It represents a significant step forward in enhancing the security and operational capabilities of Ghana’s aviation infrastructure.

Ascent Solutions and Rock Africa will lead the deployment of the system, supported by operations and command centers at Ghana’s international airports. The API-PNR system will enable the GCAA to handle real-time data processing and sharing, improving the country’s ability to monitor, secure and manage passenger information.