IATA calls for rapid adoption of digital identities

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is calling for the rapid adoption of digital identity technologies to enhance aviation security and operational efficiency.

Digital identity can reduce passport and other document fraud and unauthorized access. It can also support secure, cross-border, interoperable identity verification and the streamlining of document verification processes for a smoother passenger experience.

“The technology is ready and proven,” said Nick Careen, IATA’s senior vice president of operations, safety and security. “We now need to take the momentum of this meeting [Sydney Leaders Week Conference] and work toward obtaining a recommendation at the upcoming ICAO assembly later this year.”

Leading government and industry stakeholders in aviation security participating in the Sydney Leaders Week Conference supported this position, emphasizing the need for collaboration in implementing verifiable credentials (VC) and decentralized identifiers (DIDs).

The leaders identified key actions for governments to drive the industry’s digital transformation. These include integrating digital identities into national strategies, allocating resources, increasing stakeholder engagement and incorporating VC and DID technologies into national and international security frameworks, aligning with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Annex 17 and Aircraft Operator Security Programs.

IATA’s One ID initiative promotes globally interoperable digital identity standards, enabling passengers to verify their travel documents before departure and move through the airport using biometric recognition instead of physical documents. One ID works in harmony with ICAO’s Digital Travel Credential, ensuring security and efficiency while maintaining privacy and compliance with global regulations.

Learn more about digital identities from early adopters here.