ICAO conducts security audit at Manas International Airport 

Manas International Airport is currently undergoing a security and safety audit conducted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The audit aims to improve the quality and safety of aviation services in Kyrgyzstan.

The airport says that passing the ICAO audit may lead to Kyrgyzstan’s removal from the European Union blacklist.

An ICAO audit involves a comprehensive review of compliance with international aviation security standards and recommendations, including procedures, infrastructure and control organization.

