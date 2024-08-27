Ethiopian Airlines and Dar Al-Handasah to develop a ‘mega airport city’

Ethiopian Airlines Group has signed a technical advisory and consultancy contract with Dar Al-Handasah Consultants (Shair and Partners), a partner with architects Zaha Hadid Architects, to embark on the design and supervision of a ‘mega airport city’ at Abusera in Bishoftu, Ethiopia.

Ethiopian Airlines’ mega airport city

The mega airport city will feature a 1,100,000m2 terminal including passenger facilities, 126,190m2 of airline support facilities and over 100,000m2 of cargo and airport support facilities. It will also include an associated airfield and other essential airport infrastructure.

This airport city will located just 40km from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, Africa’s busiest airport in 2022. It will have the capacity to serve 110 million passengers each year upon completion, which is four times the current capacity of Addis Ababa Bole. In its first phase, scheduled to be completed in 2029, the airport city will have a capacity of 60 million passengers.

Elevating the customer experience

The new airport will be positioned at a lower elevation than the current primary hub, which is in one of the world’s most highest locations. Ethiopian Airlines Group says this elevation presents unique operational challenges for aircraft.

The architectural team plans to incorporate elements of Ethiopian heritage into the new airport city, to establish a new emblematic structure for the nation – a people-centric, intuitive airport characterized by sustainability, resilience and future readiness.

Mesfin Tasew, CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Group, commented, “The project will not only enhance connectivity but also drive economic growth and prioritize environmentally responsible practices in our country and beyond, reflecting the airline’s commitment to innovation and sustainability. With its exceptional capacity and world-class facilities, this new airport promises to elevate African aviation and strengthen partnerships, marking a significant advance for the region’s air travel infrastructure.”

Tariq Al-Qanni, director of operations at Dar Ethiopia, stated, “We are privileged to be collaborating with Ethiopian Airlines on this visionary new airport, which will provide vital global air connectivity, accelerate economic growth in Ethiopia and elevate Ethiopian Airlines into Africa’s most strategic and most competitive aviation group.”

