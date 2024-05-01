Ireland invests €5.6m in airport safety, security and sustainability

Ireland’s Department of Transport has announced combined funding of over €5.6m (US$6m) to support safety and security at Donegal, Kerry and Ireland West airports.

The investment will also assist the airports in meeting their sustainability goals.

At Kerry Airport, approximately €680,000 (US$725,000) will be used to purchase new security equipment and a baggage conveyor as well as upgrade runway facilities and electric vehicles.

The projects at Donegal Airport include updating the runway designations, rewiring and upgrading the aerodrome ground lighting system, replacing the distance measuring equipment, upgrading the localizer system, improving the security scanner algorithm, replacing the air traffic control voice recorder, upgrading the standby weather station, and implementing carbon reduction and sustainability initiatives.

At Kerry Airport, the funded projects involve conducting an aeronautical survey of the flight strip, enhancing the security scanner algorithm, installing two liquid explosive detection equipment (LEDs) units, carrying out remedial works on runway facilities, upgrading background recording equipment, installing an electric baggage conveyor, acquiring electric ramp tugs and water service carts, refreshing taxiway markings, purchasing a new air compressor, and acquiring a fully electric ground power unit (GPU).

Projects at Ireland West Airport include developing a climate adaptation/mitigation plan, studying the feasibility of a solar PV farm, removing rubber and improving markings on the runway and apron, using an electrical fuel bowser for refueling, inspecting airside supplies and deliveries with an X-ray machine, upgrading navigation aid equipment, enhancing aeronautical ground lighting, installing additional liquid explosive detection equipment, acquiring a security patrol vehicle, performing airfield upgrade works, procuring a major fire tender, and developing a sustainability master plan at ACA Level 3. Additionally, an aerodrome fire training center will be established.

