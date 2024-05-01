Drive-thru Burger King opens at London Stansted Airport

SSP has partnered with London Stansted Airport to open its first Burger King drive-thru in the UK.

Drive-thru for all customers

The drive-thru is located on Thremhall Avenue, the main road approaching the terminal, making it accessible for all customers whether arriving or departing the airport, or even those who live locally. In addition to the drive-thru window, the restaurant also seats 86 dine-in customers and will be open seven days a week. Alongside this offering, the company already operates two Burger King restaurants at Stansted.

Developing the passenger experience

Cathy Granby, business development director of SSP UK and Ireland, said, “We know how well-loved Burger King is and it’s one of our core franchise brands. We’re delighted to be expanding this relationship and hope this will be the first drive-thru of many. I’ve no doubt it will be hugely successful, not only with the traveling public but with customers who live and work near the airport too.”

Stephen Martin, retail director at London Stansted, said, “We are delighted to have teamed up with SSP to bring the first Burger King drive-thru restaurant to London Stansted. Our departure lounge is already home to SSP’s award-winning Burger King restaurant, and this offers an excellent addition to the broad selection of food and beverage outlets available across the airport site. This retail operation creates different needs to the terminal and SSP have addressed those well.”

Alasdair Murdoch, CEO of Burger King UK, commented, “It’s great to see Burger King UK’s longstanding partnership with SSP continue to flourish, and we can’t wait to play an even bigger role in the experience our customers have at Stansted. Whether they’re dropping friends or family off at the terminal, in need of a satisfying meal to round off their holiday or living and working in the local area – it’s going to be even easier to pick up a Flame-Grilled Whopper or Chicken Royale with our new Drive Thru restaurant.”

In related news, London Stansted recently received planning permission to extend its terminal building, which will add a three-bay extension to the back of the facility, extending it by 16,500m2. Click here to read the full story.