K2 relocates x-ray lanes and replaces detectors at Hartsfield-Jackson

Project managers and field technicians from K2 Security Screening Group have recently relocated two x-ray lanes at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The lanes were relocated from the International Terminal to the lower north checkpoint. The checkpoint, which was solely used for employee screening before the project began in 2022, has been converted to four passenger lanes and two employee lanes.

The team also replaced six CEIA security metal detectors with new CEIA EZ units in the main checkpoint. Two automated screening lanes from the main checkpoint are currently being reinstalled at the International Terminal with commissioning support from Leidos and Rapiscan Systems. The lanes are scheduled to go live in March 2024.

K2 announced the completion of the main security checkpoint project in December. The installation and integration of 19 new, TSA-approved security lanes was completed several months ahead of schedule.

