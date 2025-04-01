Kansai Airport installs three Rohde & Schwarz scanners

Rohde & Schwarz has announced the installation of its 2,000th QPS201 unit at Kansai International Airport (KIX). The project was supported through its local partner Teikoku Sen-I (Teisen).

Teisen was contracted by KIX to install three QPS201 security scanners, which are being used at new checkpoints. The QPS201 uses millimeter-wave technology and AI-based algorithms to meet the regulatory requirements for detecting prohibited items while minimizing false alarm rates.

KIX recently completed an extensive renovation of Terminal 1. As part of this overhaul, the airport’s security screening area has been revamped with new screening equipment, including the QPS201 units.

