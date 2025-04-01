Subscribe
Security

Kansai Airport installs three Rohde & Schwarz scanners

Rohde & Schwarz has announced the installation of its 2000th QPS201 unit to Kansai International Airport (KIX).
Pictured left to right: Benjamin Puah, regional sales director QPS, R&S; Tsuyoshi Shiraiwa, CEO Teikoku Sen-I Co. Ltd (Teisen); Andreas Haegele, vice president of microwave imaging, R&S; Yuka Takeuchi, general manager - safety security crisis management department, Kansai Airports; Keiichi Nakayama, security management group leader, Kansai Airports; Yasu Katano, senior executive officer - business development, Teikoku Sen-I Co. Ltd (Teisen); Yusuke Manago, security management group, Kansai Airports. Credit: Rohde & Schwarz

Rohde & Schwarz has announced the installation of its 2,000th QPS201 unit at Kansai International Airport (KIX). The project was supported through its local partner Teikoku Sen-I (Teisen).

Teisen was contracted by KIX to install three QPS201 security scanners, which are being used at new checkpoints. The QPS201 uses millimeter-wave technology and AI-based algorithms to meet the regulatory requirements for detecting prohibited items while minimizing false alarm rates.

KIX recently completed an extensive renovation of Terminal 1. As part of this overhaul, the airport’s security screening area has been revamped with new screening equipment, including the QPS201 units.

Read more about the new Terminal 1 at Kansai International here

