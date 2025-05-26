Leidos and SAFE sign MoU on security screening equipment for Saudi Arabia

Leidos and Saudi Arabia’s National Security Services Company (SAFE) will collaborate on security screening technology for airports and other ports of entry across the kingdom.

The new memorandum of understanding provides a framework for supporting the modernization of Saudi Arabia’s security screening infrastructure. Through the delivery of Leidos’s systems coupled with localized training and services, the companies aim to improve threat detection capabilities, such as people and baggage scanning, explosives detection and the rapid screening of cargo and vehicles.

In a separate agreement, SAFE signed an MoU with Intelligent Security Systems, which is designed to to expand AI-based security systems for automatic camera surveillance.

