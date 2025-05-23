Villars launches bespoke chocolate concept at Geneva Airport

Swiss chocolate brand Villars is running a Swiss & Mix retail concept at Geneva Airport.

Personalized chocolate offering

At the heart of Swiss & Mix is Villars’ pralinés range. Crafted in Switzerland, the pralinés are available in dark and milk chocolate, with fillings such as crispy bricelet, hazelnut and cocoa. Swiss & Mix makes them available in a format that is intended to be playful, elegant and gift-ready.

This concept has been designed to improve travelers’ engagement with the brand, through a personalized chocolate gifting experience. Customers can hand-pick a selection of four favorite pralinés, choose their bag size and complete their gift with exclusive Villars ribbons and greeting tags, making it a personalized gift or souvenir.

Experiential retail

According to the company, the launch of Swiss & Mix represents more than a new product format – it marks the first steps in a broader travel retail strategy for Villars. The company stated that the initiative is a response to the shift in traveler expectations toward more personalized and meaningful experiences. Villars said that it is embracing experiential retail to deepen emotional connections with consumers and reinforce its identity as a leading Swiss chocolatier in key international hubs.

