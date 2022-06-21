Leidos to upgrade security checkpoints at Punta Cana International Airport

US technology developer Leidos has been selected by Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ) in the Dominican Republic to upgrade security checkpoints in Terminal B.

Punta Cana is a popular Caribbean destination that hosts more than four million tourists annually. To meet strong projected growth over the coming years, airport officials identified the need for better security and greater efficiency.

Alberto Smith, director of operations landside and cargo for Punta Cana International Airport, said, “Tourism is vital for Punta Cana – we want travelers to have the most seamless and enjoyable experience when they visit, starting at our airport. Working with Leidos will enable us to provide the most secure checkpoints with the highest passenger throughput at the lowest operational cost. This will ensure our passengers can quickly get through security and onto their departing flights with minimal interruptions.”

The planned upgrade will update all security lanes within the Terminal B checkpoint with the latest Leidos technology. These upgrades include the installation of the company’s ProVision 2 people scanner, ProPassage fully configurable automated tray return system and ClearScan automated CT scanner for cabin baggage. The airport already possesses Leidos’s B220, a desktop explosive trace detector. The Leidos Mosaic enterprise software solution will integrate the entire security ecosystem and connect with other elements of the airport’s operations.

Bradley Buswell, senior vice president at Leidos, said, “Leidos understands the importance of seamless travel from curb to gate. By utilizing our innovative capabilities, passengers will no longer need to remove electronics and liquids from carry-on bags, thus allowing greater efficiency and more time before boarding their flights.”

Implementation is slated to start this summer, with several lanes being fully upgraded by the end of the year. The remaining lanes will be completed in the first half of 2023.