Amadeus to roll out cloud-based AODB across 20 Finnish airports

Finnish airport operator Finavia has contracted Amadeus to install its cloud-based airport operational database (AODB) at 20 airports across Finland.

Finavia will benefit from automated real-time updates to flight information as soon as airlines initiate changes, providing greater accuracy. This will help airport stakeholders to better allocate resources and respond to the needs of airlines and passengers.

Leyla Akgez-Laakso, chief information officer at Finavia, said, “Rolling out this new capability across Finavia’s airports will significantly improve our operational efficiency, helping us to better collaborate with our airline partners to improve on-time performance for passengers.”

The Amadeus AODB will also help Finavia to allocate arriving aircraft to the right gate.

Yannick Beunardeau, vice president of airport IT and airline operations, EMEA at Amadeus added, “Amadeus already manages data for about 95% of the airlines that operate at Finavia airports, so we’re in a unique position to provide Finavia and its stakeholders with access to accurate, real-time data about flight plans and passenger connections. This deployment is a great example of an ambitious airport company looking to digitally transform and deliver closer collaboration with its airline partners.”

The modernization program will make Finavia one of the first airport companies to run its AODB from the cloud, with a true multi-airport approach that automatically cascades operational changes across its airports.

With a cloud approach, the AODB can be accessed from any device using a fixed, wi-fi or mobile connection so ground handlers working airside can access up-to-the-moment information when they need it. Finavia’s management can also access the real-time view of the group’s complete operations from any device with an internet connection, while IT teams benefit from reduced maintenance and less on-site hardware.