Passenger Terminal Today
Passenger Terminal Today
You are at:»»»Leidos to upgrade TSA’s security screening software
Security

Leidos to upgrade TSA’s security screening software

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has contracted Leidos to upgrade the software of its full-body scanner technology at US airports.

The upgrade will target more than 1,000 Pro:Vision Advanced Imaging Technology (AIT) systems used at airport security checkpoints and will deploy an artificial intelligence-based algorithm to help strengthen airport security with an improved threat detection methodology that is expected to reduce false alarms. The software update is projected to take several months.

Brad Buswell, senior vice president and operations manager at Leidos, said, “We’re excited to have the opportunity to work with the TSA to further improve the technology and the passenger screening experience at security checkpoints. These new algorithms will help reduce false alarms that lead to unnecessary pat-downs and checkpoint inefficiencies.”

To learn more about Leidos’s technologies, visit booth 2200 at Passenger Terminal Expo on March 14-16, 2022, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. 

Share this story:

About Author

mm
, web editor

As the latest addition to the UKi Media & Events team, Elizabeth brings research skills from her English degree to her keen interest in the meteorological and transportation industries. Having taken the lead in student and startup publications, she has gained experience in editing online and print titles on a wide variety of topics. In her current role as Editorial Assistant, Elizabeth will create new and topical content on the pioneering technologies in transportation, logistics and meteorology.




Related Posts

Comments are closed.