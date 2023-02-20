Leidos to upgrade TSA’s security screening software

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has contracted Leidos to upgrade the software of its full-body scanner technology at US airports.

The upgrade will target more than 1,000 Pro:Vision Advanced Imaging Technology (AIT) systems used at airport security checkpoints and will deploy an artificial intelligence-based algorithm to help strengthen airport security with an improved threat detection methodology that is expected to reduce false alarms. The software update is projected to take several months.

Brad Buswell, senior vice president and operations manager at Leidos, said, “We’re excited to have the opportunity to work with the TSA to further improve the technology and the passenger screening experience at security checkpoints. These new algorithms will help reduce false alarms that lead to unnecessary pat-downs and checkpoint inefficiencies.”

