Liberty Defense receives contract modification from TSA for continued development of AIT screening kits

Liberty Defense has received additional funding under its current people screening contract with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). The contract was awarded in 2023 with a total value of US$3.86m. With this additional funding, US$1.69m of the total contract value has been obligated. The funding will support additional design efficiencies into the development of a high-definition advanced imaging technology (HD-AIT) upgrade kit for testing on an advanced imaging technology (AIT) passenger screening system.

The purpose of this research and development contract is to provide the TSA with open architecture (OA) software, end-to-end engineering development, and the maturation of the HD-AIT Wideband Upgrade Kit that is designed to offer enhanced detection and an improved passenger experience.

TSA’s On-Person Screening program aims to detect a range of emerging threats, with fewer false alarms and less physical contact with passengers. According to the TSA Open Architecture Roadmap, the agency seeks a technology-design approach for software and hardware that uses widely accepted standards to ensure interoperability across tools and platforms, regardless of the technology designer, manufacturer or supplier.

Liberty licensed millimeter wave-based HD-AIT body scanner and shoe screener technologies in March 2021. Both technologies were developed by researchers at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, funded by US Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate on behalf of the Transportation Security Administration mission. Liberty is now developing the technology in house with its experienced team of engineers.

