Adani Airports and Thales partner to improve airport operations in India

Indian airport operator Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) and Thales have formed a strategic partnership to modernize AAHL’s international airport operations and passenger experience across the country.

Thales has already deployed its Fly to Gate passenger biometric system for DigiYatra at seven AAHL-managed airports in India. Extending this collaboration, AAHL has now awarded Thales an additional contract to supply all its airports with the Airport Operation Control Centre (APOC) to optimize overall airport management and enhance passenger experience securely.

The APOC cloud-based platform will host all the necessary applications to improve overall airport management, security and passenger experience. APOC collects operational data from integrated airports’ sub-systems and sensors, while complying with standards of privacy. This data is then processed using automation, big data analytics and robust artificial intelligence algorithms. The system, which will be deployed soon, is also designed to anticipate and reduce unplanned resource shortages.