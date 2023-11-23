Liberty Defense supplies TSA with system to screen aviation workers

Liberty Defense Holdings has delivered a Hexwave system to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), completing the contract under the TSA’s On-Person Screening Capability Program for the screening of aviation workers.

Liberty’s Hexwave is a next-generation, high-throughput, contactless threat detection system for concealed metallic and non-metallic objects, using AI to provide automated decisions to security operators to process people at speed.

Given the TSA’s mandate to implement screening for aviation workers, airports will need technologies that provide a broad range of threat detection to keep pace with screening requirements and those mandated for the future.

“Over the past several months, we have been working closely with major US airports, including LAX, Denver, Oakland and others on enhancing employee screening to reduce the potential of an insider threat,” said Liberty CEO Bill Frain. “The focus of the program is to improve detection for a broader range of threats while also improving the throughput for a practical and efficient process. A significant number of airports will be required to improve their screening process over the next several months. We look forward to supporting the initiative and making it a seamless transition.”

