Liberty Defense receives formal FCC approval for Hexwave

Liberty Defense, provider of AI-based detection systems for concealed weapons and threats, has announced that its Hexwave product has been granted a formal equipment authorization approval from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The company previously had an FCC waiver in place.

Liberty’s Hexwave product, a walkthrough, contactless threat detection system, uses low-power radar imaging coupled with AI and a computing platform to detect concealed metallic and non-metallic threats at speed, providing automated decisions to security operators. The company has sold the system to multiple markets including aviation, courthouses, national labs, prisons and government facilities.

The Office of Engineering and Technology (OET) administers the equipment authorization program under the authority delegated to it by the FCC. This program is one of the principal ways the FCC ensures that radio frequency (RF) devices used in the United States operate effectively without causing harmful interference and otherwise comply with the FCC’s rules. All RF devices subject to equipment authorization must comply with the FCC’s technical requirements.

Liberty Defense has also announced the resignation of Mike Lanzaro, president and CTO, who leaves the company for personal reasons. Lanzaro will continue to support the company as needed through a consulting agreement.