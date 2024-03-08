OSI awarded US$16m checkpoint security upgrade contract

OSI Systems has announced that its Rapiscan Systems security division has been awarded a US$16m contract by an undisclosed international airport to enhance its checkpoint security infrastructure.

This checkpoint lane upgrade includes supplying 920CT screening systems integrated with automated tray return system (TRS) lanes to streamline security operations. As part of this award, the company will also provide multi-year maintenance, service and support.

The 920CT uses dual-energy technology and sophisticated algorithms to detect explosives even in densely shielded areas. The technology allows large electronics and liquids to remain in the bag. The system integrates with the TRS to allow for increased throughput and a reduction in staff tray handling.