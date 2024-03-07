Newark Liberty International opens Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen + Bar 

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has introduced the Flavortown Kitchen + Bar at Newark Liberty International Airport. The restaurant takes its name from a reference to “Flavortown” by chef Guy Fieri on the Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives TV show.

The full-service restaurant and bar, operated by SSP America, serves an all-day menu consistent with the Fieri brand, which includes items such as Trash Can Nachos, Ain’t No Thing Butta Chicken Wing and Motley Que Pulled Pork Sandwich.

The restaurant’s design is inspired by Fieri’s personality, combined with a local industrial vibe. The space unfolds around a large bar, surrounded by seating areas and bordered by elements designed to be reminiscent of shipping containers covered with Guy Fieri’s signature graphics. The triple-height space above the restaurant is bordered by an oversized Flavortown illuminated sign visible throughout the terminal.

“We’ve welcomed countless dignitaries through our world-class airports, but nothing compares to the arrival of the Mayor of Flavortown himself, Guy Fieri,” said Kevin O’Toole, chairman, PANYNJ. “We’re proud to be rollin’ out with one of the culinary world’s most respected and well-liked figures as we add to the unique offerings and experiences on tap at Terminal A.”

“The addition of the Flavortown Kitchen + Bar to Terminal A underscores our effort to bring passengers exciting amenities and dining options to complement this stunning, award-winning new terminal,” said Rick Cotton, executive director at PANYNJ. “Guy’s bold and hearty offerings pair perfectly with Terminal A, as we dish up a streamlined, state-of-the-art traveling experience with a side of distinctive architecture, diverse dining, and magnificent local art.”

“I’m very proud to have partnered with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and SSP America to bring Flavortown Kitchen + Bar to the bar-raising new Terminal A at Newark Liberty Airport,” said Guy Fieri. “This makes EWR our official hub and we are ready and welcoming all passengers on their trip to Flavortown!”

“Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen + Bar is a perfect fit in the new Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport and complements the offerings in the terminal,” said Elisabeth Sailer, chief commercial officer of Munich Airport NJ LLC (MANJ), which operates Newark Liberty’s Terminal A.

“Flavortown is a bold, new restaurant that offers passengers an exciting, delicious and entertaining dining experience developed by a culinary icon. As we continue to focus on providing passengers with a world-class travel experience, we are pleased to have partners like SSP America and Flavortown who are as committed as we are to surprise and delight passengers traveling through Terminal A.”

“Terminal A represents a new era for Newark Liberty and a harbinger of America’s future aviation industry considering the significant investment taking place,” said Paul Loupakos, senior vice president of development and airport retention at SSP America. “We’re proud to be part of the Newark Liberty community, and we’re also now official citizens of Flavortown, and as Chef Guy says, ‘Plan to take passengers on a road-rockin’ trip down to Flavortown’.”

