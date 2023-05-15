Los Angeles airport trials Liberty Defense’s security portal for aviation workers

Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) has trialled Liberty Defense’s Hexwave system for employee screening at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

Hexwave was deployed for evaluation in the field during real-time security operations at LAX in the Tom Bradley International Terminal. Using millimeter waves, advanced 3D imaging and AI, Hexwave can detect concealed metallic and non-metallic weapons such as liquid, plastic and powder explosives, 3D-printed guns and other prohibited items – without having to divest common items such as cell phones and keys. The system enables rapid, automated screening using a high-throughput, contactless, walk-through portal.

Cecil Rhambo, chief of airport police at LAWA, said, “We take security measures and the efficiency of screening very seriously at our airports, and our approach is to look to security technology that can help us continue to stay ahead of the curve. The mobility of the Hexwave system and its ability to detect non-metallic and metallic threats are features we look forward to evaluating during this trial phase to help enhance our employee screening capabilities.”

Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense, commented, “The Hexwave technology provides a flexible screening solution that can be rapidly deployed to various areas within and outside airport facilities, and can improve screening efficiency. This makes the system an ideal option for enhancing aviation worker screening protocols, and we are excited that LAWA will evaluate the Hexwave with the goal of adding to its existing security program.”

