Dubai and Skyports reach vertiport construction milestone in ‘defining moment’ for world’s first aerial taxi service

Skyports Infrastructure and the Dubai Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) have reached a significant landmark in the construction of the world’s first commercial vertiport after conducting the topping-out ceremony to mark the building reaching its highest point.

DXV, situated adjacent to Dubai International Airport, is now 60% complete, with construction running on schedule for planned completion in Q1 2026. Post launch, the vertiport will cater to flights using Joby Aviation’s S4 electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, with commercial services planned in 2026.

The vertiport is set to be the central node of Skyports and RTA’s Dubai Vertiport Network – said to be the first of its kind in the world. It is designed for high capacity, able to facilitate the movement of 42,000 aircraft and serve approximately 170,000 passengers per year.

Duncan Walker, the CEO of Skyports Infrastructure, said, “Vertiports are central to the success of advanced air mobility. With DXV reaching this pivotal milestone, and further vertiport locations now confirmed with some of the UAE’s most prestigious landlords, we’re seeing AAM history in the making. Dubai is gearing up to be the first city in the world to make commercial AAM a reality, and it’s an honor to be playing a part in facilitating ultra-fast, zero-emission travel that will revolutionize the way that people move and navigate through urban areas.”

The facility features two take-off and landing areas, and all the technologies and functions to accommodate eVTOL flights, such as fast-charging infrastructure and safety equipment. It can also host conventional helicopter traffic.

The terminal spans four floors with a footprint of 3,100m², housing the main passenger terminal alongside central operations for the vertiport. The passenger terminal has been designed to provide a frictionless passenger experience, incorporating automated electronic check-in, advanced security screening, a premium lounge and briefing rooms.

The development also includes a multideck parking garage and seamless transfer links between air and ground transportation. It is also a short walk from the Emirates metro station, supporting onward intermodal connectivity.

Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, CEO of the Public Transport Agency at RTA, said, “The progress achieved at the vertiport near Dubai International Airport marks a defining moment in our journey toward launching the world’s first aerial taxi service. This milestone reflects Dubai’s commitment to transforming mobility through innovation, efficiency and seamless integration across all modes of transportation.

“Our objective is not only to introduce a new mode of transportation but to enhance the customer experience, offering faster, safer and more seamless journeys across the city.

“With the support of our partners, and under the guidance of our leadership, we are developing an advanced mobility ecosystem that strengthens Dubai’s position as a global pioneer in future transportation.”

