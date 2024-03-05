Moldovan border officers receive training in behavior detection at airports

Enhancing airport security through behavior detection was the focus of a training session held from February 27 to 29 in Chisinau, Moldova, by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s Transnational Threats Department and the Airport Police Network (AIRPOL). Bringing together 15 officers from the Moldovan Border Police, Customs Service and Airport Administration, the interactive sessions equipped Moldovan border and law enforcement officers with advanced techniques and methods of effective behavior detection at airports.

With the expert guidance of AIRPOL trainers, the participants engaged in discussions and practical exercises designed to deepen their understanding of the behavior detection process. The training covered four essential steps of behavior detection, focusing on improving interviewing techniques, ways to effectively conduct an interview and applying risk-based security assessments, among other areas. These critical skills will enable Moldovan border officers to more effectively identify individuals who may pose a threat to airport security.

The course was also an opportunity for participants to explore and experience the benefits of behavior detection at airports, and the importance of such techniques in safeguarding airports against acts of unlawful interference, thereby reinforcing the security of airport operations. The training course reportedly also helped foster better cooperation among Moldovan border agencies mandated with airport security.

This training initiative is part of a project supporting law enforcement agencies in Moldova in response to the security challenges in the region. The project is implemented by the Transnational Threats Department in partnership with the Forum for Security Cooperation and is supported by Germany, Poland and the United States.

