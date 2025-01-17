More passengers, employees and technology makes 2024 a record year for TSA

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) recorded its highest passenger volumes and largest screening workforce in the agency’s history in 2024.

2024 in numbers

TSA screened 904 million passengers, a more than 5% increase from 2023 and an increase of 17% from 2022. In addition, 494 million checked bags and over two billion carry-on items were screened.

During 2024, TSA hired over 8,760 new Transportation Security Officers and Security Support Assistants across the country. More than 100 new explosives detection canine teams were trained and deployed, joining more than 1,100 existing canine teams. The TSA screening workforce is the largest it’s ever been.

TSA intercepted a total of 6,678 firearms at airport security checkpoints in 2024, preventing them from getting into the secure areas of the airport and on board aircraft. Approximately 94% of these firearms were loaded. This total is a minor decrease from the 6,737 firearms stopped in 2023.

Technology roll-out continues

Technology highlights include adding facial recognition technology to 1,407 credential authentication technology identity verification units, and installing 99 computed tomography x-rays at checkpoints. Further, the total deployed advanced imaging technology units, with improved algorithms that lessen the need for pat downs, rose to 1,100.

International relations

The year also saw TSA make significant progress in the One Stop Security program, which was authorized by Congress for TSA to conduct One Stop Security pilots at up to six foreign last points of departure airports. TSA completed comprehensive aviation security screening assessments on four foreign airports with an eye toward commencing One Stop operations in 2025.

Through the One Stop Security program, there is international cooperation and mutual recognition of security standards between the USA and foreign countries. It is designed to streamline the security process for passengers connecting through US airports from select international locations, eliminating the need for additional TSA screening for passengers and their luggage. TSA is expected to announce One Stop Security updates and locations in early 2025.

New partnership

Also in 2024, TSA collaborated with the US Travel Association and newly established Commission on Seamless and Secure Travel through a series of field engagements and information sharing. Through the airport partnership program, airports donated over US$90m in checkpoint equipment to TSA.