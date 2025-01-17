APCOA wins five-year parking services contract with London Luton Airport

APCOA has won a further five-year contract with London Luton Airport, continuing the management of parking-related services that it has overseen since 2008.

Extended management services

Alongside the existing responsibilities for parking lot management, priority parking operation (valet), enforcement services, customer service center support and management of bussing services, the new contract will further extend APCOA’s remit to encompass management of the central terminal area.

Long-standing partnership

Danny Williams, head of digital and car parking at London Luton Airport, commented, “London Luton Airport and APCOA have worked closely across all aspects of the airport’s car park management and operations since 2008, and we are delighted to now extend this partnership for a further five years. As ever, our aim is to ensure a seamless, simple and friendly passenger experience and to continue to offer a wide choice of parking, pickup and drop-off options to those traveling to and from the airport by car.”

Kim Challis, regional managing director of APCOA UK and Ireland, added, “We’re proud to have the opportunity to continue our strong partnership with London Luton Airport and we look forward to supporting their operations with our extensive experience and expertise in this sector over the next five years. Continual development and innovation are very much part of our ethos in delivering the best experience for both the airport business and their passengers.”

