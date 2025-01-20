Fukuoka International Airport selects Smiths Detection scanners for newly renovated terminal

Smiths Detection is to supply Fukuoka International Airport with seven Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX Model S x-ray scanners complete with seven iLane A20 automatic tray return systems. The technology will be used in the newly renovated international terminal.

The Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX Model S is a smaller version of the company’s computed tomography (CT) passenger checkpoint scanner. It is 20cm narrower and 350kg lighter than the standard Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX. Both models produce high-resolution, rotatable 3D images.

The iLane A20 fully automated tray return system includes empty-tray verification technology, designed to ensure that all trays are devoid of any personal belongings, unauthorized objects or restricted items before being sent to the tray return unit.

The systems are expected to be installed by the end of March 2025.