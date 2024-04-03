New international security checkpoint opens at Boston Logan 

A new international passenger security checkpoint has opened at Boston Logan International Airport. The E3 checkpoint is part of a US$800m Terminal E renovation project. In the summer of 2023, TSA officers screened more than 1.2 million passengers at the Terminal E checkpoint.

The new area includes seven new security screening lanes and was designed and constructed with input from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). The focus of the project is to improve security, enhance the efficiency of the screening process and enlarge the passenger queueing area to support additional throughput.

The seven screening lanes in the E3 checkpoint contain new computed tomography (CT) scanners. When the CTs are in use, travelers do not need to remove electronics or travel-size liquids from carry-on luggage. The opening to the x-ray tunnel on a CT unit is slightly smaller than on a traditional x-ray unit, so TSA advises travelers not to force larger items into the tunnel, but to ask a TSA officer for assistance instead. TSA also recommends that larger carry-on items be checked with the airline. Another feature of the CT scanner system is that every carry-on item must be placed in a bin for screening.

TSA officers began screening passengers at the new international security checkpoint on April 3. The E2 checkpoint will serve as an overflow checkpoint during heavy volume periods.

