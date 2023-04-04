London City Airport eliminates the need to remove laptops and liquids from hand luggage

London City Airport (LCY) in the UK has completed the deployment of next-generation security scanners, enabling all travelers to pass through security without having to remove laptops and liquids from their hand luggage.

Bottles with a capacity of 2 liters are also now permitted at LCY. The introduction follows trials last year and feedback from passengers. The CT scanners, provided by Leidos, are expected to improve security checkpoints and provide a better travel experience for passengers.

Since 2006, UK travelers had been required to restrict individual bottles to 100ml, fit all liquids into a single, clear plastic bag and remove all electronic items from their carry-on luggage. As part of the Department for Transport’s next-generation security checkpoint, all UK airports must upgrade to the new system by June 2024. The CT technology is already in use in some international hub airports such as Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in the Netherlands and LaGuardia Airport in New York.

Alison FitzGerald, chief operating officer at LCY, said, “We have always prided ourselves on embracing innovation and being early adopters of new technology. The new CT scanners will take our passenger experience to another level, reducing the stress and hassle of 100ml liquids in clear, plastic bags and having to unload your hand luggage.

“The new process delivers a much more efficient security operation with enhanced security screening. We are really confident that this investment will make the experience of traveling through London City even better for the business and leisure passengers using the airport, to quickly and easily get to our many domestic and international destinations.”

Baroness Charlotte Vere, UK Aviation Minister, said, “We’re making sure that all major airports across the UK introduced a new generation of sophisticated security technology, and it’s great to see this being harnessed at LCY already. This will reduce queueing times, improve the passenger experience, and most importantly, detect potential threats. Passengers traveling from other airports should continue to always check the necessary guidance on security procedures at those airports before traveling.”

Brad Buswell, senior vice president and operations manager at Leidos, stated, “The combination of our CT scanners and automated tray return system significantly improves the experience at security checkpoints for both passengers and security operators. With London City also leveraging other technological enhancements from Leidos, the airport gains further security enhancements to their operation today, and in the future.”

