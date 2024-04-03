Departure Media wins advertising contract at Des Moines International

Airport advertising company Departure Media has won an advertising concessions contract at Des Moines International Airport (DSM) in Iowa.

Customized campaigns

Departure Media will manage the design, implementation, sales and maintenance of the advertising program across the entire airport terminal. As part of the new advertising program, which launched in November 2023, Departure Media will be creating more opportunities for local and regional advertisers looking to promote their brand.

According to the company, within days of the official contract start, its team updated all advertising inventory, including digital displays, and introduced customized campaigns to promote specific events in the Des Moines area, such as local festivals and conferences. In addition to eight new advertisers, Departure Media secured new contracts with 100% of the previous advertisers.

Forward-thinking advertising

“Our confidence in Departure Media stems from their proven track record managing successful advertising programs in airports like ours,” said Ni Wagner, director of finance, Des Moines Airport Authority. “We believe their customized and forward-thinking approach will serve local businesses and the traveling public well, and we look forward to working together.”

Leslie Bensen, founder and CEO of Departure Media, commented, “This new partnership cements our growing presence in the Midwest and the relationships we’ve been building with airports across the region. This is an exciting time for Des Moines International Airport and Departure Media since it is an era of growth for both of us. With plans to expand and rejuvenate the airport, it’s particularly gratifying to be working alongside them.

“Using our capabilities as a specialist in working with mid-size airports, we look forward to drawing on our creative ability to improve the experience of passengers at Des Moines International. We’re committed to showcasing the local community of the airports we work with, and we’re certain our advertising program at DSM will do much to help the city offer a warm welcome to passengers from across the country.”

