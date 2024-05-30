Newcastle Airport implements next-generation security technology

As part of a £20m (US$25m) investment in the customer experience, Newcastle Airport has implemented next-generation security technology in its search area ahead of the UK government’s June 1 deadline.

The new technology allows passengers to leave all electronics and liquids in their hand luggage, with 98% of passengers processed through security in 10 minutes or less, the airport reports.

“Teams across the airport have worked tirelessly over the last four years to ensure the project was delivered on time,” Nick Jones, CEO of Newcastle Airport said. “We tested the first pieces of equipment in 2020, strengthened our floors in 2021, began redesigning the security search area in a customer and environmentally friendly way in 2022, installed the first staff training lane in early 2023 and the remaining lanes over winter 2023. It has been a very challenging project from the outset, but we are extremely proud of what we have been able to deliver for our passengers.”

Jones said the airport worked extremely closely with its suppliers to ensure that the deadline was met, and it has also recruited and trained an additional 100 security staff members to help deliver this target.

