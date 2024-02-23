Newcastle International Airport opens brand-new bar and restaurant as part of £20m refurbishment project

In collaboration with travel food and beverage company SSP, Newcastle International Airport in the UK has opened the Aster & Thyme restaurant and bar.

This development will create over 20 jobs and is part of an 18-month, £20m (US$25m) project to refurbish the airport’s departure lounge and security search area, which is due to be completed ahead of the busy summer season.

Aster & Thyme has replaced the Cabin Bar, increasing the outlet’s size by 130%. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide passengers with an uninterrupted view of the airfield. The new outlet features a botanical-themed interior design, complemented by marble and brass finishes.

In the restaurant, passengers can choose from a range of dishes from the breakfast, lunch, dinner and drinks menus – all of which use local produce. The menus feature North Sea kippers, slow-cooked beef short ribs and local cheese boards.

Dean Ward, director of commercial at Newcastle International Airport, said, “We are excited to launch Aster & Thyme, our brand-new premium bar and restaurant, at Newcastle International Airport. Aster & Thyme embodies our commitment to provide passengers with a world-class travel experience, and this stylish brasserie will be a haven for travelers to relax and enjoy the best Northeast produce ahead of their departure – all with fantastic views of the airfield.”

Cathy Granby, business development director at SSP UK and Ireland, said, “The new development would do much to enhance the passenger experience at Newcastle Airport. “Aster & Thyme is a great place to enjoy a bite to eat or a drink before a flight. We’re thrilled to be welcoming Newcastle travelers to our wonderful new bar, and we’re certain that travelers to and from this outstanding city will really love this elegant new venue.”

For more key food and beverage updates from the passenger terminal industry, click here.