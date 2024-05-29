Perth Airport to open KFC restaurant

Perth Airport in Australia will welcome a KFC restaurant in the Airport West precinct, with the opening scheduled for August 2024.

The restaurant is currently under construction but when completed it is is expected to offer a number of employment opportunities for local residents.

Airport West precinct

Dan Sweet, chief property officer at Perth Airport, said, “Over the past five years, this area of the airport estate has grown significantly, and now offers so much convenience and choice. We’ve had DFO Perth, Costco Warehouse, Woolworths, Priceline, Sushi Hub, McDonalds and an IMO car wash open, providing some great options for passengers, airport workers and the local community.

“With Redcliffe Station also within walking distance of these developments, we are working hard to make the precinct a drawcard for Western Australian businesses who are looking for a new home.”

