SITA invests in digital identity specialist Indicio

SITA has confirmed its strategic investment in Indicio, participating as the lead investor in the company’s Series A funding round. The investment in Indicio, a specialist in decentralized identity technology, cements a longstanding digital identity partnership between the two companies.

Jeremy Springall, senior vice president of borders at SITA, said, “Digital identity is the biggest catalyst for change in air transportation in more than a decade. The emergence of digital identities means we can fundamentally rethink today’s complex passenger journey to make it easier, faster and connected with the wider travel ecosystem. It will simplify the identification process at every step and open up opportunities for the air transportation industry to fully embrace the benefits of seamless travel and the digital economy.”

Heather Dahl, co-founder and chief executive officer of Indicio, said the collaboration with SITA enables Indicio to “add the kind of trust that has previously been elusive and is blocking the evolution of the digital economy”.

The development of digital identities allows passengers to securely create a digital version of their physical passports, called a digital travel credential (DTC), in line with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards. The DTC is stored as a verifiable credential in the passenger’s mobile wallet alongside their airline digital ID.

Using SITA’s trust network, SITA and Indicio have enabled travel documents such as visas, boarding passes and frequent flyer accounts to be added to a passenger’s digital identity. This means travelers can keep control of their personal data with only required passenger data shared before travel, making it possible to cross the border before they fly.

