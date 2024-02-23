Passengers required to remove shoes at all airports in Ghana

Ghana Airports Company Limited announced this week that shoes must be removed by all passengers at screening checkpoints with immediate effect across all airports in the country.

This does not reflect a change in the threat picture – it is in accordance with the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority’s mandate to oversee the implementation of security measures to safeguard air transport, life and property.

The statement, issued on February 22, also quotes Section 17.4.5(1) of the Ghana Civil Aviation (Aviation Security) Directive which provides that “no person shall enter a sterile area or a security restricted area without having his/her person or carry-on baggage, goods, or other articles in their possession screened”.