Knightscope to provide 22 emergency phones to Californian airport

Knightscope, a robotics and artificial intelligence specialist focused on public safety, has announced that an undisclosed Californian airport will upgrade its emergency communications with the company’s E-Phones.

In total, 22 new K1 Blue Light Emergency Phones will be installed throughout a prime parking lot at the airport.

The E-Phones are designed to boost safety by delivering enhanced wireless connectivity to critical services such as police, fire and EMS through a one-touch, ADA-compliant device. The exact location of each device is known, enabling response accuracy. They are equipped with technology that remotely monitors equipment for operational performance and provides immediate notification when maintenance or repair is necessary.

In a separate agreement, Knightscope will lease an autonomous security robot to San Antonio International Airport. The device will be used to check door alarms in a secure area of the airport.