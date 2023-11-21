Radware provides network and application security for one of North America’s busiest airports

Radware has been selected to provide network and application security to protect the data centers for one of North America’s top 20 busiest airports.

Radware will provide its Cloud DDoS Protection Service and Cloud Application Protection Services, which are designed to increase data center and application defenses and speed time to protection. Radware secured the undisclosed new customer in combination with partner Wipro Limited, a technology services specialist.

According to Radware’s First Half 2023 Global Threat Analysis Report, travel websites are frequently targeted by hacktivist groups. Hacktivists on Telegram claimed 628 DDoS attacks against travel websites during the first half of 2023.

Radware’s Cloud DDoS Protection Service uses behavioral-based detection, automatic signature creation and sophisticated SSL attack mitigation to protect organizations against DDoS threats. The service is backed by Radware’s worldwide network of more than 40 security centers and an attack mitigation capacity of 12Tbps.

The Cloud Application Protection Services provide agnostic application security through the company’s firewall, bot detection and management, API protection, client-side protection and application-layer DDoS protection. Combining end-to-end automation, behavioral-based detection and 24/7 managed services, the solution is designed to offer organizations the highest level of application protection with the lowest level of false positives.

For more security news, please click here.