Vision-Box launches AI technology for biometric corridors

Vision-Box has launched its Free Flow technology for seamless, contactless travel.

Using Free Flow, passengers will be able to arrive at the airport with clearance to travel; they will pass through the terminals using biometric corridors, integrated with a newly designed and advanced camera system and passenger guidance.

The technology uses AI-based image processing and tracking to provide an alternative to narrow and gated access control. A risk-based passenger profiling platform will allow airlines, airports and border forces to configure their preferred workflow and passenger status in advance. Travelers will not need to present physical documents or boarding passes.

Alongside Free Flow, Vision-Box’s Mobile SDK app will contribute by removing bottlenecks from the airports, enabling check-in, document checks and enrollments to be made before the journey on a passenger’s phone.

Both are part of Vision-Box’s Seamless Journey Platform which is designed to serve as a collaborative ecosystem between multiple stakeholders. With passenger consent, travel stakeholders can use passenger data and event or status tracking to optimize their existing cost structures and generate new and more valuable revenue streams.

Vision-Box protects Free Flow from bad actors by deploying attack detection algorithms.

