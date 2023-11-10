Rapiscan to sell Liberty Defense’s Hexwave in EMEA and APAC

Liberty Defense Holdings has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Rapiscan Systems to sell and service Hexwave internationally in security and aviation markets. Rapiscan has initially agreed to purchase 20 Hexwave systems to satisfy first sales, with Liberty to deliver five Hexwave systems before the end of 2023 to meet initial demand.

As part of the distribution agreement, Rapiscan will add the Hexwave walkthrough people screening system, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect weapons and other threats in real time, to its security product and services portfolio. The Rapiscan agreement expands Liberty’s international reach to include market penetration of Hexwave in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia/Pacific region, including Australasia.

“After evaluating the technology, we look forward to adding Liberty Defense’s Hexwave to our product portfolio,” said Ted Alston, president of Rapiscan Detection.

“Over the past several months, we have seen demand increase significantly for Hexwave for enhanced screening at checkpoint applications, and it was important for Liberty to enter into this significant agreement with Rapiscan to meet that demand,” said Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense.

In August, Liberty Defense announced that it had signed a distribution agreement with K2 Security Screening Group to introduce Hexwave to airports in the USA. A trial of the system at Denver International Airport was announced on October 25.