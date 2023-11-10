Wisk launches eVTOL test flights at Long Beach Airport

Advanced air mobility (AAM) company Wisk Aero has launched electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) test flights at Long Beach Airport in the greater Los Angeles Area.

Wisk claims to be the first eVTOL air taxi company to fly in the greater Los Angeles Area. The test flights provided the opportunity for Wisk to conduct autonomous flight operations in a complex, real-world commercial airport environment, alongside other passenger airline operations.

The company concluded its flight program at Long Beach Airport with its first public demonstration of an eVTOL air taxi flight in the Los Angeles region during Long Beach’s Festival of Flight. The multi-transition flight was conducted using Wisk’s fifth-generation (Cora) autonomous eVTOL aircraft, demonstrating the safety and reality of autonomous passenger flight.

The company also hosted the Mayor of Long Beach and local and state officials from the Los Angeles region, including Orange County, and Boeing leadership, for a discussion regarding the future of advanced air mobility within the region.

“Autonomous flight is possible today and it’s happening now in LA,” said Brian Yutko, CEO of Wisk. “Los Angeles is a target launch city for many in our industry and we are extremely proud to be the first air taxi company to fly in LA – and to have done so with an autonomous aircraft. We are fortunate to have the partnership and support of Boeing throughout the area to help build relationships and advance our mission. We are thankful to Long Beach for their ongoing partnership and support as we make safe, everyday, autonomous flight a reality for Southern California and the world.”

“I am proud to see the future of flight becoming a reality in Long Beach,” said Mayor Rex Richardson. “Long Beach has been a leader in aviation for decades and those careers helped build and sustain the middle class here for generations. I am looking forward to working with Wisk and Boeing to create good jobs and integrate a safe, quiet and environmentally responsible transportation option in Long Beach.”

