Rohde & Schwarz security scanner approved for TSA use

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has placed the Rohde & Schwarz R&S QPS201 security scanner on its Qualified Products List (QPL), which approves it for use in US airports and other TSA security screening facilities.

The R&S QPS201 enhanced Advanced Imaging Technology (eAIT) uses millimeter wave radio frequency technology to rapidly and accurately screen passengers for concealed threats. The R&S QPS system requires a few milliseconds to scan passengers. The system’s open design and hands-down scan pose was created to make security easy and accessible for travelers.

With systems in use at airports around the world since 2015, R&S QPS201 has also been approved for use by the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC). R&S QPS201 is currently employed at three US airports – Denver International Airport (DEN) in Colorado, LaGuardia International Airport (LGA) in New York, and Las Vegas McCarran International Airport (LAS) in Nevada.

Frank Dunn, CEO of Rohde & Schwarz USA, said, “We are thrilled that the R&S QPS201 security scanner has achieved QPL status. We look forward to continuing to work with TSA, airports and air carriers, to bring R&S QPS201 to US airport security screening checkpoints.”

