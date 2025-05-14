Sangster International’s digital transformation advances with biometric integration project

MBJ Airports (MBJ), operator of Sangster International Airport, has shared that discussions on full biometric integration between arrivals and departures are advanced and the technology will join other major smart solutions already being rolled out through substantial investments in the airport’s digital infrastructure. The airport’s digital transformation is shaped by lessons learned from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Travelers can now use biometric verification in the arrival process at the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) e-gGates in immigration. They can digitally complete a form, use a kiosk, go through an e-gate using biometric technology, and exit immigration without interacting with a physical immigration officer. Once the project is complete, the same approach will be taken for departures to enable seamless movement through check-in, security and boarding.

MBJ has already implemented several active passenger engagement technologies, including self-service check-in kiosks, also equipped with biometric capabilities; interactive wayfinding with QR code functionality that enables travelers to navigate using their personal devices; environmental sensors designed to automatically optimize comfort conditions; advanced queue management systems using Bluetooth and wi-fi sensors for passenger flow analysis; video analytics for improved operational efficiency; and AI-powered analytics for operational decision-making. This is in addition to the physical and infrastructural improvements also being made at the airport.

