BigBear.ai acquires Pangiam

BigBear.ai has acquired Pangiam Intermediate Holdings, a specialist in travel and digital identity industries. This move creates a comprehensive artificial intelligence (AI) portfolio, combining facial recognition, image-based anomaly detection and advanced biometrics with computer vision and predictive analytics capabilities.

Kevin McAleenan, CEO of Pangiam, has been announced as president and will lead the combined business.

Pangiam’s recent airport collaborations include an AI-driven carry-on baggage screening project with Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and an agreement to design and build the new terminal at Cairo International Airport.

For more security news, please click here.